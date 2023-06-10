Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $233.33 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser



Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

