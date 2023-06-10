Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Fortinet worth $183,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after buying an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.4 %

FTNT stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

