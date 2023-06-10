Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Corteva worth $231,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 806,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

