Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Hess worth $211,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

HES stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.