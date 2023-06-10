Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 132,442 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $186,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

IRM opened at $56.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

