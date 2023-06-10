Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 63,557 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $215,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after buying an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

