Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Carrier Global worth $188,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

