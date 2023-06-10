Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Equity Residential worth $202,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

