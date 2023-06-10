Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,915 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Marriott International worth $199,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.