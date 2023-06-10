Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Critical Comparison

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 34.82% 27.83% 1.39% WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $21.21 billion 4.59 $7.18 billion $3.66 15.03 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.55 $50.68 million $0.45 15.91

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Charles Schwab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Charles Schwab and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 2 2 12 0 2.63 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Charles Schwab presently has a consensus target price of $67.04, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Dividends

Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Charles Schwab pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats WisdomTree on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retirement plan services. The Company operates domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

