Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs' Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

