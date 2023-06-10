CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,772 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

