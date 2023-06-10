Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.