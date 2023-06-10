Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.93.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Insider Activity at Ciena
In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
