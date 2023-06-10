Citigroup Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 457

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered QinetiQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $19.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

