Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flowserve by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,248,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

FLS stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

