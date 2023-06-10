Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of APA by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 485,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

