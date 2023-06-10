Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 12,244 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,628. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

