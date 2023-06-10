Clear Street Markets LLC Has $197,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 3,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5,624.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 87,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

