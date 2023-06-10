Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,679,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 676,806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 148,344 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

