Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 458 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

