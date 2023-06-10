Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 48,089 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,089 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

