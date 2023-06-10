Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,230 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

