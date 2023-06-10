Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 799 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

