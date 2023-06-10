ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Trading Down 7.2 %

CLRO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

