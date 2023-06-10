Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.