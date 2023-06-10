Comparing ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Best Buy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Best Buy $45.12 billion 0.36 $1.42 billion $5.91 12.73

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Best Buy 1 6 10 0 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICZOOM Group and Best Buy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Best Buy has a consensus price target of $78.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Best Buy 2.93% 51.95% 9.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Best Buy beats ICZOOM Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales. The International segment is made up of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, including Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.

