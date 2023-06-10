Contrasting BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Peers

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.39 billion $242.25 million 31.78

Profitability

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.71% 17.59% 8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 619 3092 3584 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Rating)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.