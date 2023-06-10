Contrasting ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Rivals

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 222 1194 2153 85 2.57

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.92%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.01%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.27% -13.12% 4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.12 ProFrac Competitors $2.79 billion $212.14 million -3.32

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

