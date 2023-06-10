Contrasting Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 101.26 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $5.07 billion 0.51 $94.48 million $0.32 22.22

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rumble and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -6.76% -4.70% Chindata Group 15.95% 7.48% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Rumble.

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Rumble on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

