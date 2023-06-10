Contrasting Senti Biosciences (SNTI) & The Competition

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Senti Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1086 4130 10998 179 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.77%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.48 Senti Biosciences Competitors $656.26 million $89.77 million -2.75

Senti Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,091.31% -145.82% -43.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senti Biosciences rivals beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

