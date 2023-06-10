CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.26.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

CRSP stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.