CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,221,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,653,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

