Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.