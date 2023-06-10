DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,979,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 50,708.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,586,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 276.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,252,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,501 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.