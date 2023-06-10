Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.71% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $72,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

