Deutsche Bank AG Has $59.70 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,156,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.67 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

