Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.57 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Waters worth $69,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Waters by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

