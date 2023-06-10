Deutsche Bank AG Has $72.23 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of United Rentals worth $72,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Shares of URI opened at $389.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

