Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 154,864 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.84% of Hasbro worth $70,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after purchasing an additional 438,168 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.29 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.59%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.