Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of United Therapeutics worth $58,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 21,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 47,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 95,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

