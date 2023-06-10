Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $65,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

