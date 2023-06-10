Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$101.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

DLMAF stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

