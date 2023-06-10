Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DYN stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.