Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,967.8% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 212,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

