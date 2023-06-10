eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

