Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,521 shares of company stock worth $44,625,488. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.