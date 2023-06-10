Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 608 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

