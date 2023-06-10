Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

