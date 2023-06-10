EQT Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.