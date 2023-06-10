EQT Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
