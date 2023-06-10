Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $743.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $721.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.