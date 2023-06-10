Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

